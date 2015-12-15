Deckerville LOCAL Marlette Sandusky Honoring America’s Heroes 4 days ago Tribune Recorder Leader Deckerville Station 5 members at the services in Deckerville on Memorial Day. The wreath being placed in remembrance at the Greenwood Cemetery service. Two brave heroes prepare for the changing of the guards at the Memorial Service on Memorial Day at the Courthouse in Sandusky. The Veterans lead the parade for Memorial Day in Sandusky, followed by the Sandusky High School Band. Veterans prepare the 21 gun salute to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Flags in remembrance at the graves of fallen soldiers in Marlette Cemetery. The Marlette High School band performed at Memorial Day services in Marlette. Continue Reading Previous Career Center Students Successful at States