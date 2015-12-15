Career Center Students Successful at States

On Saturday May 13th, 2023 seven Sanilac Career Center Graphic Communications Students competed at the State Mites Competitions in Kalamazoo. MITES is the Michigan Industrial and Technology Education Society. Over 4500 students competed from 18 regions in 15 different categories at this event.

The following students placed at the State Level in the following Categories:

Destiny Bugaiski – 8th Place for Commercial Photography

Hollie Hartwell – 6th Place for Large Format Printing

Emma Heussner – 4th Place for Commercial Photography

Avery Cutcher – 3rd Place for Graphic Design – Process 4 color

Emma Heussner – 2nd Place for Graphic Design – Process 4 Color (pictured)

Kayleigh Behnke, Riley Hurley, and Shelby Treash earned State Honorable Mention for their projects.

Continue Reading