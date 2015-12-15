Marlette Senior Scholars

Meridith Cox is the daughter of Brad and Rebecca Cox. Her academic honors include: senior scholar; graduating Summa Cum Laude, four year honor roll student, Mid-Michigan college honor roll (both as a junior & senior), band letter, academic letter, academic pin, academic plaque, National Merit Scholar, Biology award, Geometry award, Chemistry award, Algebra II award, Economics award, Pre-Calculus award, Accounting I award, Yearbook award. Meri received the Robert Kenneth and Jeannette Grace Knight Scholarship, and the Ray Moriartey Memorial Scholarship. Meri’s extracurricular activities included: National Honor Society (Treasurer), 4-H, Color Guard, Cheerleading (MVP), Academic Games Captain, VET team, Student Council member, Senior Class Treasurer, and working at Treve’s Pizza. Meri’s future plans include attending Ferris State University to become a Pharmacist.

Abigail Meyer is the daughter of Ryan and Stephanie Meyer. Her academic honors include: senior scholar, graduating Summa Cum Laude, four year honor roll student with all A’s, academic letter, academic pin, academic plaque, track academic all-state, Algebra 1 award, Biology award, Geometry award, English 10 award, Careers and Technology award, Economics award, GTC Academic All Conference, English 12 award, Personal Finance award, and Yearbook award. Abby received the Terry and Jackie Reid Scholarship, and the Cheryl Thomas Memorial Scholarship. Abby’s extracurricular activities include: Varsity Soccer (captain) Varsity Track & Field, Varsity Cross Country, Business Professionals of America (President), National Honor Society (President), 4-H, Oehrlein Dancer, Woodridge Rider, student council member, Health Occupations Student of America (HOSA).

Abby’s future plans include attending Saginaw Valley State University to pursue a career in nursing.

Continue Reading