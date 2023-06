Kiwanis Scholarship recipients for 2023 graduation class are Kyle Guibord (left) and Morgan Taege (right) of Sandusky High School. The scholarships are each for $1,000. Kyle Guibord who will be attending Central Michigan University, and Morgan Taege who will be attending the University of Michigan. Kiwanis Treasurer, Brandon Guibord (center), presented them with their checks at their meeting last week.

