Sandusky Student Awarded Prestigious National Honor Society Scholarship

The National Honor Society (NHS) announced that Lilah Feehan, a high school senior at Sandusky Jr/Sr High School and member of NHS, has been selected as an NHS Scholarship semifinalist. Lilah will receive a $3200 scholarship for being named a semi-finalist.

Since 1946, more than $21 million in scholarships have been awarded to outstanding NHS senior members to support college access and student success. The scholarship program is supported by the parent organization of NHS, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

In the 100+ years since NHS was founded in 1921, members have been making a difference in their schools and communities, and the NHS Scholarship is NASSP’s way of recognizing the most exceptional of these student leaders. Recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated work to support the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership, and character.

Lilah is a person I can count on regardless of the volunteer event we have planned. She shows up at everything she can and is one of the most hard-working students I have ever encountered. She is always looking for ways to make an impact and I admire her drive and motivation. She puts forth 100% effort in all areas of her life. I will miss her leadership next year as she goes on to college, said Erin Carlson, NHS Adviser.

Lilah has been active in Student Government, Key Club, Band, Drama, Volleyball, and National Honors Society. This fall, she will attend Central Michigan University to study elementary education.

