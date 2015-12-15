Sandusky Girls End Six Game Slide; 2-0 in League

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Varsity Lady Wolves hosted the Capac Lady Chiefs for a double header last Thursday at Albrecht Field. Sandusky took the first game 12-4.

Adalee Kaufman earned the win in the first contest, pitching seven innings giving up eight hits, four runs and striking out four. Capac sprung out to an early lead, bringing home their first run in the second inning. Sandusky rallied for three runs in the third inning to retake the lead and held it for the remainder of the game.

Kalli Bender led the bats for the Lady Wolves, earning her second home run of the season. Morgan Taege had three hits in the first game, including a double. Alexis Gough, Emma Minard, Ruby Trepkowski and Alyssa Kitchen each had hits in the blowout win over Capac.

Sandusky trailed for most of the second game, and trailed by three runs to start the seventh inning when the bats of the Lady Wolves came alive. The seventh inning charge started with Emma Minard leading off with a single. Ruby Trepkowski followed with a double, and Annie Ross a single. Adalee Kaufman doubled and Morgan Taege singled. Alyssa Kitchen and Mia Levitt both hit singles to bring the leadoff hitter of the inning, Emma Minard, back to the plate again. Minard doubled this time up, as did Ruby Trepkowski, Annie Ross, and Adalee Kaufman. Sandusky rallied for an impressive ten runs in the top of the seventh inning to take the lead 13-6, after trailing the bulk of the contest.

Mia Levitt pitched all seven innings in the second game, giving up 10 hits, five runs and striking out three. “Our pitching is getting stronger…” Stated Varsity Head Coach Danny Franzel, adding “Our girls never give up and are always learning with every pitch on how to get on the ball at the plate.” The Varsity Wolves bounce back after a six-game slide and now sit a record of 2-6, with a perfect 2-0 in the league.