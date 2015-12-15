Sandusky Wrestling Bests Brown City

Sandusky took on Brown City in Wrestling action this past Saturday. Sandusky had six wrestlers weigh in, and earned a win for each wrestler that did so. Brown City scored 30 points to Sandusky’s 36 for their five wrestlers who weighed in with no opponents. Results:

132 lb – Jayden Geraldo (Sandusky HS) over Jayce Halbert (Brown City HS) (Fall 1:08).

138 lb – Joey NIx (Sandusky HS) over Cameron Parr (Brown City HS) (Fall 0:45).

144 lb – Alex Bays (Sandusky HS) over Max Trombley (Brown City HS) (Fall 0:58).

150 lb – Ryan McKenney (Sandusky HS) over Josh Eager (Brown City HS) (Fall 1:35).

157 lb – Jacob McKenney (Sandusky HS) win by forfeit (no wrestler).

285 lb – Colin Thomson (Sandusky HS) over Shaun Holland (Brown City HS) (Fall 0:55).

Continue Reading