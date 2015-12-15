Sandusky Boys Fall to Harbor Beach

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Wolves Varsity Boys hosted Harbor Beach last Friday for some GTC East hoops action. The Pirates jumped out to an early lead on the Wolves, outscoring Sandusky 34-13 in the first half. The Wolves battled back in the second half but Harbor Beach has built a monster of a team this season and Sandusky took the loss 52-29. The Wolves fell to 7-5 (3-2) with the loss to Harbor Beach and will look to bounce back when they hit the road to take on Capac and Ubly on Wednesday and Friday respectively.