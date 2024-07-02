Sandusky Students Donate Hair to Children in Need

Sandusky Schools held its Sweetheart Assembly on Monday, February 5th. As part of the assembly, hair stylists donated their time to cut at least 8” of hair off of those wishing to donate the hair to Children With Hair Loss. Along with the donation of hair, $1,502.00 was raised and donated to Children With Hair Loss. Josh Robinson, Director of the Sanilac County Community Foundation, made good on his promise to cut and donate his hair if a certain amount of money was raised for the cause.

