Sandusky Girls Win Eight Straight

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Lady Wolves traveled to Ubly last Thursday, taking the win 33-16 to extend their streak to eight consecutive games. Maggy Keinath led the way for the Wolves with twelve points and two assists. Adalee Kaufman had seven rebounds, two assists and four blocks. Caroline Reinke added six points and five steals. Helena Long added six points, two rebounds and two steals. Grace Guibord finished the game with five points, three steals and two boards. Emma Minard relieved Caroline Reinke after Reinke got in some foul trouble and played flawlessly, with no turnovers or fouls and saved a couple of big baskets with some clutch blocks. Lily Betts also came off the bench to add four points and three rebounds. The Wolves finished the game with less than ten turnovers and improved to 13-1 (7-1) with the win over Ubly. Sandusky must find their way past Marlette this Thursday at home if they hope to secure at least a share of the GTC East title. Marlette could also help out the Wolves in their title search if they manage to usurp Harbor Beach next Thursday, when the Raiders travel up the shore to Harbor Beach for the game.