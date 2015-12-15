Sandusky Boys Drop Two on the Road; Bounce Back at Home

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Wolves Varsity Boys traveled to Capac last Tuesday to take on the Chiefs in a GTC rematch. The Wolves hung tough with the Chiefs but fell just short of the win 47-49. Braden Bender was the leading scorer for the game with fifteen. Carson Shuart finished with fourteen points. Tyler Bush chipped in twelve. The Wolves slid to 7-6 (3-3) with the loss to Capac and set their sights on a rematch with Ubly on Friday.

The Sandusky Wolves Varsity Boys traveled to Ubly last Friday for a GTC matchup with Ubly. Sandusky took the loss 42-51. Braden Bender was lead scorer again with fourteen points. Jack Betts and Tyler Bush each chipped in nine points. Carson Shuart added five in the loss. The Wolves drop to 7-7 (3-4) and look to Peck on Monday to try and bounce back from their two-game slump.

The Sandusky Wolves Varsity Boys hosted Peck at home Monday night in a makeup game after the previous contest was cancelled due to the weather. The contest was a defensive battle with one player proving too hard to stop for the Pirates. Braden Bender dropped twenty points on the Pirates to lead Sandusky to a 39-35 win over Peck. The Wolves improved to 8-7 (3-4) with the win. The Wolves will have their work cut out for them when they travel to Marlette on Wednesday night to take on a Red Raider team that just knocked off Harbor Beach and Brown City a week ago.