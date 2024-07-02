Vanderlip Earns Second Hat Trick in Win; Legion Drop Two

The Eastern Thumb Area Legion hosted Port Huron Unified at home in Sandusky last Thursday for some hockey action. The Legion jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on Port Huron that would hold for the remainder of the match. Gabe Vanderlip led the pack again this week, netting a hat trick to follow up his four-goal performance the previous Friday. Matthew Schmitt added a goal and an assist. Colton Hooper and Cole Lenhard each added two assists a piece. Jayden Collins and Major Barwig split tending duties, with Barwig protecting the net against 10 of 12 shots on goal and Collins going a perfect 4/4 on shot protection. The Legion improved to 9-10 with the win over Port Huron and hit the road over the weekend to take on the Bay Area Thunder and Lenawee United.

The Thumb Area Legion traveled to the Bay County Civic Arena in Bay City on Friday to take on the Bay Area Thunder for a tough matchup. The Thunder controlled the pace of the game from the first puck drop, running the score up on the Legion 9-1. Peyton Bowerman was the lone scorer for the Legion, assisted by Matthew Cummings in the second period. Lauren Eager tended goal for the Legion, saving 37 of 46 shots on goal for a save percentage of 80.4%.

The Thumb Area Legion traveled down to Arctic Coliseum in Chelsea, MI on Saturday to take on Lenawee United. Lenawee jumped out to an early lead and kept the Legion off the scoreboard for the duration of the game. Lauren Eager tended goal for the Legion, saving 37 of 41 shots on goal for a save percentage of 90.2%. The Legion fall to 9-12 (0-6) with the pair of losses over the weekend and hope to bounce back this weekend when they take on Bishop Foley United at home on Saturday, the puck drops at 3:30 p.m. Saturday’s game against Bishop Foley marks the second to last chance to catch the Legion at home before the end of the season. The Legion has a two-game road trip next week before returning home for their closing game of the season against Tawas.

