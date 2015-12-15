Red Raiders on a Roll

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Marlette Red Raiders are on a tear after taking down the top dog in the GTC last week at home. The Raiders are in the midst of a four game homestand, winning their second game last Wednesday against Memphis in decisive fashion. Memphis fought hard in the first quarter, holding a two point lead over the Red Raiders, but that would be the last lead of the game for the Yellowjackets. When all was said and done Marlette doubled up Memphis’s score: 74-37. Quintin Sartin led the way for the Raiders with 22 points and eleven rebounds. Tyler Izydorek added twelve points and three steals. Dom Crossno chipped in ten points and seven rebounds. Login Smith had eight points and seven rebounds. Trey Lester had six points, five assists, and four steals. Aaron Bower had six points, seven boards, and four assists. Luke Thomas added six points, three rebounds and three steals. Preston Major and RJ Davis each chipped in with two. The Red Raiders improved to 7-8 (3-3) with the win over Memphis.

The Marlette Red Raiders hosted Brown City at home Friday night for their Snowcoming festivities. This game was all Marlette from tip off, with the Red Raiders holding Brown City to just six first half points. The Raiders held the lead the whole way, taking the win 43-26. Login Smith had ten points on perfect 4/4 shooting and 2/2 from the free throw line. Quintin Sartin also chipped in ten points along with seven rebounds. Tyler Izydorek added eight points and three steals. Aaron Bower eight points and five rebounds. Dom Crossno finished with seven points, five rebounds and three steals. The Red Raiders improved to 8-8 (4-3) with the win over Brown City and look to keep their streak alive Wednesday night when they take on the Sandusky Wolves at home in Marlette.