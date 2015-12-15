Eagle Boys Split with Genesee, Memphis

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

The Deckerville Eagles Varsity Boys took on Genesee last week, controlling the pace through the first half, taking a 25-18 lead into halftime. The Eagles started to falter in the second half, adding just five points to their score in the third quarter. Genesee rallied for twenty points in the fourth quarter to take the win 46-44.

The Eagles were out for vengeance on Friday when they took on the Memphis Yellowjackets. The Eagles held a three point lead at halftime but were not satisfied with a single digit margin and after last week’s fourth quarter failings the Eagles outscored the Yellowjackets 19-8 in the fourth to take the win 57-42. The Eagles improved to 7-6 (3-2) with the win over Memphis and hope to keep their streak alive when they take on USA and Kinde-North Huron this week.