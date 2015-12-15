Multiple Area Wrestlers Heading to Regionals

By: Rachel Bennett

Tribune Recorder Leader

Team Wrestling Districts for Marlette and Sandusky were held Thursday Feb.8 in Brown City. Marlette faced off against Mayville while Sandusky went to battle with Brown City. Both the Raiders and the Wolves, were unable to come away with a win.

Individual Wrestling Regionals for Marlette and Sandusky were held in Vassar on Saturday the 10th. The Raiders are sending Turlough Bennett (144#) and Westley Chapin (175#) on to Regionals. While the Wolves are sending Jayden Geraldo (132#) and Ryan Mckenney (150#).

Turlough Bennett went 3-0 for the day claiming his second District title in three years. Westley Chapin was 2-0 for the day claiming his first District title. John Machia (285#) went 1-2 for the day. He wrestled tough and battled back from a first round loss. In his third match he was up 5-3, but made a misstep and was pinned late in the second period. Lucas Hascall and Anthony Rosario both had rat tails and were unable to advance. Both wrestled tough.

Jayden Geraldo went 2-2 for the day claiming 4th. Ryan McKenney went 3-1 for the day claiming 3rd. Joey Nix (138#) went 0-2 for the day. Alex Bays (144#) went 0-2 for the day. Jacob McKenney (157#) went 0-2 for the day. Colin Thompson (285#) went 1-2 on the day.

Regional action will take place at Ithaca High School on February 17th. Top 4 regional placers will move on to the state finals at Ford Field on March 1.