Deckerville Lady Eagles Fall to Harbor Beach

The Deckerville Lady Eagles hosted Harbor Beach at home last Monday for some cross-conference basketball action. The Lady Pirates held a one point lead by the end of the first quarter 7-6. Deckerville battled back in the second quarter to tie things up by halftime. The Pirates outscored the Eagles by two points in the third quarter to take a two point lead into the final quarter. The Eagles nearly eclipsed Harbor Beach in the final quarter of play, falling by just one point. Libby Tank led the way for the Lady Eagles with twelve points and ten rebounds. Frequent standout Mya Garza managed to put up three points before she left with an injury in the second quarter. Maria Perez, Emma Salowitz, Brooke Barker and Johanna Kubacki each finished with two points, with Kubacki also coming up with five steals.

