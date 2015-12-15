McKenzie After-Hours Clinic Welcomes NP Abigail Kaufman

Sanilac County, MI – McKenzie Health System is pleased to welcome Nurse Practitioner Abigail Kaufman who will begin seeing patients in person at the After-Hours Clinic starting December 4. This clinic, which provides urgent and after-hours care, is conveniently located at the McKenzie Hospital Campus – Outpatient Entrance at 120 Delaware Street in Sandusky. Also beginning December 4, the hours of availability will change to Monday through Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and weekends from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; the clinic will be closed on holidays.

“We are excited to have Nurse Practitioner Kaufman join us and care for patients in person at the After-Hours Clinic. Appointments will be available for both in-person and virtual visits based on which the patient prefers, and which will meet the needs of the appointment,” said Heather Baumeister, Director of Healthcare Practices, McKenzie Health System. “Our convenient location and close proximity to needed services, along with expanded hours, make it easier than ever to get the care you need.”

Abigail began her nursing career in 2019 in Beaumont Health, earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2021 and her master’s degree from Oakland University in the Acute Care Nurse Practitioner program with clinical experience in Ascension St John Hospital (Neurosurgery Service), Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital (Stepdown Unit), McLaren Oakland (Hospitalist/Rapid Response Team/Trauma). She grew up in the Brown City area and is happy to be back in the area providing care.

The After-Hours Clinic is available outside of normal family healthcare clinic hours for a variety of non-emergency issues including minor injury and illness care, sprains and strains, urinary tract infections, coughs, colds, sore throats, sinus and ear infections, fever or flu-like symptoms, rash and other skin irritations, sexually transmitted disease testing, and more. Additional services now available at the clinic include injections, such as antibiotics, steroids, and pain medication; breathing treatments; ear wax removal; sports and employment physicals; wound care; urine drug screenings and collection; and limited durable medical equipment (DME) supplies, such as nebulizers, braces, crutches, and splints.

