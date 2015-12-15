Sandusky Girls Drop Harbor Beach in Rematch

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Lady Wolves hosted Harbor Beach at home last Thursday night for a rematch of the Wolves’ only loss of the season. Sandusky had something to prove after their slip up in Harbor Beach earlier this season, and made it clear who was the top team in the first half. Sandusky held Harbor Beach to just five first half points in the contest, while rallying for twenty points themselves to take a fifteen-point lead into the half. Sandusky took their foot off the gas in the second half but kept their lead through the game’s closing to take the win 36-23. Caroline Reinke was the leading scorer for the contest with 16 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals. Maggy Keinath chipped in ten points. Adalee Kaufman added two points and five rebounds. Grace Guibord had two points and four assists. Helena Long added five points, two assists and three steals. The Wolves improved to 11-1 (6-1) with the win over the Pirates, moving into a first-place tie for the GTC East title with Harbor Beach. Sandusky will need some help from one of their fiercest rivals, Marlette, if they hope to secure the outright title. Marlette faces off with Harbor Beach on Thursday, February 15th so die-hard Sandusky fans will have to play turncoat and hope for a Red Raider victory if they want to secure the GTC title outright for the Wolves. The Sandusky girls are not guaranteed the top spot in the GTC, as they still must find their way past Marlette and Brown City again before the season’s end. Sandusky also travels to Ubly on Thursday for their second matchup against a Bearcat team looking for revenge after an early season blowout defeat by the Wolves.