Vanderlip Nets Four Goals; Legion Win Pair over Weekend

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Eastern Thumb Area Legion hosted the Mid-Michigan Raptors for a make-up game this past Friday at the Colleen J. Howe Arena in Sandusky. The Legion jumped out to an early lead and it was not long before the game was out of reach for the Raptors.

Gabe “Gator” Vanderlip celebrates his first of four goals Friday against the Mid-Michigan Raptors.

The Legion were led by Gabe “Gator” Vanderlip who netted four goals and an assist in the win. Chase Talaski added a goal and an assist. Eli Odle and Logan Trepkowski each added one goal a piece. Jackson Anthony, Matthew Schmitt, Stosh Bertovitch, and Matthew Cummings each chipped in with an assist. The Legion took the win 7-2, with goalies Lauren Eager and Jayden Collins splitting time in the net. Eager spent the first 38 minding the net, with 19 of 21 shots on goal saved. Jayden Collins minded the net for the final 12 minutes, saving three of three shots on goal. The Legion improved their record to 7-10 with the win over the Raptors and looked to keep their streak alive when they traveled to Westland on Saturday.

The Eastern Thumb Area Legion headed down to Mike Modano Ice Arena in Westland on Saturday to take on the New Boston United. Both teams were evenly matched after the first period, 2-2. The Legion took the lead in the second period, netting two goals while shutting out the New Boston United. Both teams added a pair of goals in the third period, enough to secure the win over the New Boston United for the Legion and improve their record to 8-10 on the season. Eli Odle was the leading goal scorer for the Legion with two goals and an assist. Peyton Bowerman had a goal and three assists. Chase Talaski had a goal and two assists. Matthew Schmitt had a goal and an assist. Matthew Cummings had a goal. Cole Lenhard had two assists in the contest. Gabe Vanderlip and Jackson Anthony each chipped in an assist. Lauren Eager and Major Barwig split goalie duties on the day, with Lauren Eager minding the net for two periods and Barwig filling in for the other. Eager stopped 17 of 19 shots on goal and Barwig stopped six of eight shots on goal. The Legion take on Port Huron at home this Thursday before hitting the road for the weekend to take on the Bay Area Thunder on Friday and Lenawee on Saturday. The Legion will return home next Saturday to take on Bishop Foley United on the eve of the Super Bowl.