Eagles Best Akron-Fairgrove

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Deckerville Eagles took on Akron-Fairgrove last Friday for some Varsity Boys basketball action. The Eagles controlled the pace from the get-go, holding Akron to just fourteen first half points. Akron shot better in the second half, but so did the Eagles, running the score up to 57-38 and taking the win. Hunter Garza was the lead scorer for Deckerville with 16 points. Logan Martin finished with thirteen points. Ian Flanagan added eleven points. Logan Shanks added nine points and Corbin Sharbowski chipped in six. Preston Holman rounded out the scorer’s column with a free throw.