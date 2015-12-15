Gage Drops 17 in Win Over Brown City

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Marlette Lady Red Raiders hosted the Brown City Lady Green Devils last Thursday for some GTC basketball action. The two teams were close through the first half, with Marlette holding a four-point lead to start the second half. Marlette continued to outpace the Devils in the second half, taking the win 30-21. Dalaney Gage earned the bulk of her points from the charity stripe (10-16 FT) finishing with seventeen points, eight rebounds, six steals and a block. Gabby Martinez added five points, five rebounds and three blocks. Adi Ruggles added four points, eight rebounds and two assists. Emily Newland and Hayley Hazen chipped in two points a piece. The Lady Raiders improved to 8-4 (5-2) with the win over the Green Devils and looked to keep their streak alive when they took on Peck at home Monday night.