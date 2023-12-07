SISD Prepares for 2023-2024 School Year

The Sanilac ISD Board of Education met for its regular meeting on July 17.

The Consent Agenda was approved as amended:

A. Review and Consideration of Agenda: Approved the Agenda as amended.

B. Consideration of Minutes: Approved minutes from: Regular Meeting – June 26, 2023

C. Consideration of Monthly Bills: Approved payment of monthly bills as follows: General Education $791,482.38; Special Education $930,203.53; Career-Technical Preparation $651,565.94; Total $2,373,251.85

D. Consideration of Monthly Budget Report: Approved.

E. Resignation of Staff: The Sanilac ISD Board of Education accepted the resignation of Megan Mullin-Caringi as Floating Teacher Sub effective 7-12-2023.

The Sanilac ISD Board of Education approved to hire Skylar Williams as an IST for the SCI Program.

The Sanilac ISD Board of Education approved to purchase a new tire changer from Auto-Wares Tool Company (Auto-Value Marlette) for the amount of $24,453.85 for the Auto Service Program.

Duane Lange, Superintendent, presented his Administrative Report:

Presented to the Board of Education an update on the summer maintenance projects.

Renee Jansen, Special Education Director, presented her Administrative Report:

CPI (Crisis Prevention Intervention) Training has begun with local districts; SISD Special Education Open House at Maple Valley will be held August 23, from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The meeting adjourned at 6:31p.m.

The next regular meeting will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Sanilac Career Center, 175 East Aitken Road, Peck.

