Sponsored by the Sandusky Lions Club

The Sandusky Lions have been involved in making Christmas a memorable experience for families for well over 45 years. The sole purpose of the Toys for Kids program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during November and December and distribute them to children in our area that maybe would not have much of a Christmas. Large collection boxes are placed in Sandusky businesses for the convenience of our donors. Toys are needed for children ages newborn to 14 years of age.

“The support of the community has always been overwhelming,” stated Sharon Danek, Chairperson for the Toys for Kids program. “The need this year is still great. We are asking for your assistance to make a joyous Christmas come true for the children.”

Remember that you have the opportunity to make a child’s Christmas the best that he or she has ever had by donating to the Toys for Kids program. Toy collection boxes are located in the following area businesses: Ace Hardware, Burger King, Community Mental Health, CMH Drop-In-Center, Eastern Michigan Bank, Ehardt’s Pharmacy, Family Diner, Family Farm & Home, Graff Chevrolet, Huntington Bank, Jeff’s Marketplace Lexington, Jensen Bridge & Supply, McDonald’s, McKenzie Health System, Numatics, Presbyterian Church, Reflections Styling Salon, Sandusky City Building, Sandusky Library, SSandusky Presbyterian Church, Sanilac County News, Sanilac Medical Care Facility, Team One Credit Union, Thumb Bank & Trust, TLC Insurance, Tribune/Recorder/Leader, TNT Equipment, Tri-County Equipment, Tubbs Bros. Vibracoustics, and Walmart. Collection boxes will be picked up from the businesses on Wednesday, December 13. If you have any questions, would like a collection box in your business, or wish to make a monetary donation please contact Sharon Danek at 810-404-9758. Donations can be mailed to Sandusky Lions Club, P.O. Box 21, Sandusky, MI 48471. Thank you for your continued support.