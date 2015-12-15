Sanilac County College Night 2023

On October 24, 2023, Sandusky High School hosted Sanilac County College Night. Twenty-nine representatives from various colleges, universities, technical schools, and a beauty school were present. The evening was very well attended by ninety-one students and fifty-five parents from six of the seven schools across the county. Our National Honor Society students along with the 7th hour gym class did an amazing job assisting with the many details to ensure the evening was a success. Very positive feedback was received from several of the twenty-nine representatives as they left at the conclusion of the event.

