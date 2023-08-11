DEA Drug Task Force Take Back Day Results for Sanilac County

The Sanilac County Drug Task Force, working with local law enforcement, collected 279.4 lbs. of unused, expired medications for the October 28 DEA sponsored National Drug Take Back initiative.

Collection Drug Drop Boxes and pick up by the Sanilac Drug Task Force staff resulted in the following location collection amounts:

Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office along with the Drug Task Force and City of Sandusky amount total: 166 pounds.

Marlette Police Department: 27.6 pounds

Deckerville Police Department: 32 pounds

Lexington Police Department: 15.8 pounds

Brown City Police Department: 1 pound

Croswell Police Department: 37 pounds

The medications collected are turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency using proper and safe disposal methods. It prevents the improper use by those the medications are not meant for and it keeps the medications from entering our eco systems.

Medications are collected from the drop boxes all year long and a pickup of medications can be arranged by calling your local, county police agency, or the Sanilac County Drug Task Force at 810-648-4580.

Information for this article provided by James Johnson, Director, Sanilac Drug Task Force

