S.A.V.E Council Harvest Hop at Diamond Trail
The S.A.V.E .Council held their 3rd Annual Children’s Harvest Hop this past Friday at Diamond Trail. There were a record 35 agencies that lined the walking path to had out goodies to the kids and talk to the parents. There were 300 bags and goodies handed out at the event.
The Sanilac Area Violence Elimination Council is a group of citizens that focus on addressing the issues of Violence and Homelessness in Sanilac County. S.A.V.E. if spelled backwards is Eva’s, which identifies Sanilac County’s only emergency residential shelter program Eva’s Place that was established and is operated by the S.A.V.E. Council.
Their mission is to end violence in the lives of men, women and children in Sanilac County. Keeping them safe, secure, and letting them know they have somewhere to go.
SAVE is committed to ensuring that the voices and perspectives of survivors of domestic violence are heard and included in its work. SAVE welcomes and shall encourage and promote the direct participation of domestic violence survivors in the organization.
Furthermore, SAVE recognizes the sensitive and personal nature of domestic violence and respects the decision of individual domestic violence survivors regarding disclosure.