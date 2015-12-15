Sandusky Ends Their Season in Cass City

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Wolves traveled to Cass City last Friday night to take on the Red Hawks in the first round of the playoffs. The Wolves and Hawks went back and forth, knocking on the door of the goal line but ultimately stopped short of the score. The Wolves found themselves in the red zone for a fourth and one with four and a half minutes to go in the first half. The Wolves got pushed back from the first down marker with a false start. Sandusky then lost control of the ball after the snap, giving up the fumble and a sixty-yard return to the Red Hawks. Tyler Bush was able to chase down the Red Hawk thief and stop him twenty-five yards short of the touchdown. The Wolves defense made a heroic stand, forcing the Red Hawks into a fourth and long. The Hawks made the same mistake the Wolves made just moments earlier, being called for the false start to move the ball back even further. The Hawks dropped back to pass, and Tyler Bush stepped up to intercept it. The Wolves got forced into a three and out and nearly gave up some serious field position before a fumbled Sandusky long snap ended in a horse collar tackle by the Red Hawks to give the Wolves the first down and one more shot at the end zone. The Wolves took a couple shots at the end zone but came up short, and the score was tied 0-0 to end the first half.

The second half came, and a completely different Cass City Red Hawks team emerged from the locker room. The Hawks ran the score up to 28-0 after a dominant half to take the win over the Wolves and advance to the next round of the playoffs.

The Wolves had a solid season, finishing the year at 6-4 and fourth place in a stacked Greater Thumb East Conference.