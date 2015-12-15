Eagles Split Last Two Games of Regular Season

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Deckerville Lady Eagles took on the Kingston Lady Cardinals last Tuesday, falling in three sets: 13-21, 21-25 and 21-25. Johanna Kubacki had 27 digs, one ace and one assist. Emma Salowitz had one ace, 23 assists and one kill. Mya Garza had two aces, 23 assists and one kill. Emma Roberts had nine kills, one block, three assisted blocks. Libby Tank had five kills. Alyssa Rudgers had four kills and two digs. Cassandra Trigger had 14 digs and one ace. Brooke Barker had nine digs. Danica Oldenburg had three kills, two aces. Maryanne Sanford had two kills.

The Lady Eagles took on Mayville last Thursday for the final game of the regular season, besting the Lady Wildcats in four sets. Deckerville dropped the first set 23-25 but pulled off the reverse sweep winning the next three 25-19, 25-16 and 25-13. Johanna Kubacki had three kills, four assists, two aces and 35 digs. Emma Salowitz had one kill, six aces, and 30 digs. Mya Garza had 36 assists, one ace and six digs. Cassandra Trigger had two aces and twelve digs. Alyssa Rudgers had eight kills and three digs. Maryanne Sanford had eight kills, one block and one block assist. Brooke Barker had four aces and six digs. Emma Roberts had 13 kills, four blocks and a block assist. Danica Oldenburg had seven kills, one ace, and two blocks. The Lady Eagles traveled to Port Huron Northern – Kinde to take on Owengage and took the win, results in next week’s edition.