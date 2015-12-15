Sandusky Refinish Lexington St. Lot

Lexington Street City Parking Lot – Starting Monday, October 23, the contractor will be starting the seal coating and striping process of the parking lot. He will begin on the north half of parking lot first and then transition to the south once completed. Sections will be barricaded off that are under construction. Any vehicles currently in the lots need to be removed within the barricaded areas.

*Available Parking while under construction for employees and customers will be onstreet parking where permitted, parking lot near City Hall off M-19 and Speaker, parking lot on Morse Street (behind Ace Hardware) and the First United Methodist parking lot (no trucks) on Lexington St. (See Drawing)

