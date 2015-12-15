Sandusky Roll Past USA; Face Cass City in Playoffs

By Wm. Michael Dixon

The Sandusky Wolves traveled to Unionville last Friday night to take on the USA Patriots for their final game of the regular season. The Wolves played tough, forcing a three and out before Carter Krause scooped up the punt and ran it all the way back into USA’s endzone for the first score of the game. The conversion was no good, and USA answered with a 60-yard touchdown run from Brady Green just moments later. USA converted on the two-point attempt to give the Patriots a two-point lead.

Sandusky’s Carter Krause turned on the afterburners again before the end of the first quarter, running in a touchdown from 23 yards out. Sandusky failed the two-point conversion attempt but still held a healthy four-point lead to start the second quarter. The rest of the game was all Sandusky, with Carter Krause running in his third touchdown of the night from eleven yards out to give Sandusky an 18-8 lead before Sandusky converted on the two-point attempt to bring the score to 20-8 at halftime.

USA finally managed to get back on the board in the second half, forcing in a one-yard touchdown in the early minutes of the third quarter. Sandusky answered back with a 44-yard touchdown from Tyler Bush to Jackson Reinke to keep the deficit at twelve. Sandusky ran the score up in the fourth quarter on short touchdown runs from Jackson Reinke and Carter Krause, both conversions were good.

Carter Krause was the leading rusher for the Wolves in the win, totaling 111 yards and three rushing touchdowns on 18 carries. Krause also earned a touchdown on special teams. Jackson Reinke had 51 yards and a touchdown on eleven carries. Chase Green had 31 yards on six carries. Tyler Bush went to the air three times, with two of three passes linking up with their intended receiver for a total of 59 yards and one touchdown.

Sandusky took the win 42-14 and improved to 6-3 (2-3 GTC East) to end the season. The Wolves regular season may have come to a close, but the playoffs kick off this Friday, as Sandusky travels to Cass City to face off with the 7-2 Cass City Red Hawks for the first round of Districts. Cass City’s two losses this season were handed out by two opponents who also bested the Wolves, Harbor Beach and Ubly, so the playoff matchup is anyone’s game come Friday. Tickets must be purchased online via gofan.co and can be found by navigating to gofan.co and searching for Sandusky. A smartphone or printed out ticket is required to scan in at the gate.