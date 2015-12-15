Deckerville Stampede Past Peck

By Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Deckerville Eagles traveled to Peck Friday night for the final game of the regular season. The contest was a one-sided affair with Deckerville dominating on both sides of the ball. The first score came early, on a 46-yard Dylan Ball touchdown run. Hunter Garza found David Shanks 37 yards downfield just moments later for the second touchdown of the night.

Both conversions were good to bring the score to 16-0.

Dylan Ball smashed one into the end zone from one yard out for the third score of the game. Garza got in on the rushing action too, running in one from one-yard out, followed by the Mark Donker conversion to bring the score to 30-0. Mark Donker took his turn on the goalline rush, scoring a touchdown from one-yard out to bring the score to 36-0.

Hunter Garza tossed one for ten yards to David Shanks for the touchdown pass before doing the same thing again just moments later, this time from 23-yards out. Dylan Ball converted both two-point attempts.

Deckerville’s defense took their turn scoring as well, with Brandon Salowitz recovering a 15-yard fumble and running it back for the score.

Chayse Lamont converted the two-point to bring the score to a staggering 60-0. A lot of teams would pump the brakes with such a deficit, but Deckerville took the opportunity to get reps to some of the younger guys on the team. Sophomore Chayse Lamont ran in the score from 10 yard out and Jesse Kubacki ran in a touchdown from five yards out. Isaac Beaver got some reps in at quarterback, finding Kubacki in the endzone for the two-point conversion for the final score of the game.

Dylan Ball was the leading rusher for the Eagles in the win, rushing for 103 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. Mark Donker has 128 yards on the ground plus a rushing touchdown. Chayse Lamont had 34 yards rushing and a touchdown. Jesse Kubacki had five yards rushing and a touchdown and Hunter Garza also managed a rushing touchdown in the win. Garza also went to the air nine times, completing eight passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Isaac Beaver went 1-1 in the air with three yards. David Shanks was the leading receiver for the Eagles, catching five passes for an even 100 yards and three touchdowns. Ian Flanagan had twenty yards receiving and also managed to come up with an interception. Connor Shuck and Trenton Park both recovered fumbles on the day.

Deckerville took the win 74-0 and finish the regular season with a record of 7-2 (5-2 GTC East). Deckerville now looks to the playoffs, drawing the 7-2 Morrice Orioles in the first round. Deckerville will host the Orioles at home Friday night. Tickets must be purchased online via gofan.co and can be found by navigating to gofan.co and searching for Deckerville. A smartphone or printed out ticket is required to scan in at the gate.