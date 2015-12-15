Lady Raiders Clinch Share of GTC Title

By Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Lady Red Raiders bested Ubly in three sets last Tuesday: 25-15, 30-28 and 25-15.

Gabby Martinez led the way for the Raiders with 15 kills, 3 aces and 3 blocks. Olivia Findlay added 8 kills, 3 aces and 4 blocks. Dalaney Gage and Adi Ruggles both had 15 digs and Emma Heussner had 28 assists and 4 blocks.

Marlette traveled to Harbor Beach last Thursday for a chance to clinch at least a share of the GTC East title. Marlette dropped the first set 26-24 but swept the next three: 25-17, 25-15, and 25-12. Gabby Martinez led the way again with 20 kills, 4 aces and 3 blocks. Olivia Findlay added 5 kills and Abi Rohling had 4 kills. Dalaney Gage had 29 digs. Emma Heussner had 28 assists and 2 blocks.

The Red Raiders clinched a share of their second consecutive GTC East title with the win over Harbor Beach and looked to clinch the outright title when they hosted Capac Tuesday night for their last of the regular season and “Pink Out” game.