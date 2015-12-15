Lady Eagles Best Peck

The Deckerville Lady Eagles hosted the Peck Pirates last week for some volleyball action. The Eagles took the win in three sets: 25-11, 25-6 and 25-19.

Johanna Kubacki had one ace, two kills, three assists and 26 digs. Mya Garza had two aces, three kills, 24 assists, and twelve digs. Emma Salowitz had two aces, one kill, and 24 digs. Cassandra Trigger had one ace and 17 digs. Brooke Barker had two aces and eight digs. Libby Tank had seven kills, one block and one block assist. Danica Oldenburg had four aces, five kills, two digs, one block and one block assist. Emma Roberts had six kills, three blocks, and one block assist. Maryanne Sanford had five kills and a block assist. Alyssa Rudgers had three kills, one dig and a block.

The Lady Eagles hosted their final home game of the regular season Tuesday against Kingston before traveling to Mayville Thursday for the true final game of the regular season.

The Lady Eagles will have to rest up over the weekend because Monday marks the start of the post-season, and Deckerville will travel to Kinde North Huron to take on Owendale-Gagetown at 6:00 pm Monday night. The playoffs are single elimination, so the Lady Eagles will have to be on their A-game as they will have to make their way past a tough Ubly squad should they make it through the first round.

