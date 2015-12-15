Area Runners Medal in Dryden

By Rachel Bennett – Tribune Recorder Leader

Saturday, October 21 a few area cross country teams headed to Dryden to run. The course conditions were far from perfect. Not all courses are meant for fast times. This course was meant for fun. From start to finish the course was nothing but MUD. In the girls race Maddie Huysentruyt of Sandusky finished 5th. Teammates Vivenne and Gabby Beatty finished with times of 31:44 and 38:30 respectively. Marlette’s Lily Lemanski finished 6th. Teammates Chloe Ludwing and Magy Cox finished with times of 29:08 and 29:54. In the boys race, Marlette’s Turlough Bennett finished 9th. Teammate Nino Perna placed 18th just missing a medal. Teammates Caden Meyer finished with a 21:21, Anthony Roasario finished with a 21:24, Luke Thomas finished with a 21:40, Cameron King finished with a 22:25, and Lucas Hascall finished with a 28:30. Sandusky’s Ryker Trowhill placed 19th while teammates Bryce Reinke and Sebastian Seifferlein placed 25th and 34th.