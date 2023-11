All seven Sanilac County schools were represented at the annual spelling bee held at the Sanilac County Career Center on November 3rd. Grade levels 5-8 had one first place champions and all other participants received participation medals.

5th Grade Winner Graycee Fisher • Marlette Schools 6th Grade Winner Isabel Moore • Croswell-Lexington 7th Grade Winner Peyton Klaus • Deckerville Schools 8th Grade Winner Della Schumacher • Brown City