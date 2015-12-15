Bennett Takes Bronze at D4 State Wrestling Finals

By: Rachel Bennett

Tribune Recorder Leader

The MHSAA wrestling state finals were held Friday and Saturday, March 1-2. The top 4 qualifiers in all regions and divisions across the state (both upper and lower peninsula) converged at Ford Field to do battle. The GTC sent 13 wrestlers to vie for a state championship. All wrestlers put in at least 2 matches on Friday. If they lose 2 times on Friday, their season is

finished. Those that continue to win are able to compete on Saturday to determine their podium position. Bad Axe sent seniors Logan Miles at 157 and Calden Eisinger at 165. Both ended their high school careers and went 0-2 on Friday. Brown City sent freshman Aeyden Pasco at 106. He was 1-2 on Friday just missing a day 2 showing. Capac sent junior Cierra Helzer at 110 in the girls division. She was 0-2 on Friday. Cass City sent senior Trysten Gruber at 215, and juniors Parker Pisarek at 190 and Rylan Kruse at 285. Gruber and Pisarek were both 0-2 on Friday, while Kruse made it to day 2. He ended the weekend with a 3-3 record making the podium and claiming 6th place. Marlette sent juniors Turlough Bennett at 144 and Westley Chapin at 175. Bennett made it to day 2. He ended the weekend with a 4-1 record making the podium and claiming 3rd place. Chapin ended his season on Friday going 1-2. Mayville sent senior Olive Dinsmore. She went 0-2 on Friday. Vassar sent freshman Cole Nickerson at 106, seniors Chase Nickerson at 138 and Cheven Lesko at 150. Cole went 0-2 on Friday. Chase made it to day 2. He went 4-2 for the weekend making the podium and claiming 5th place. Lesko made it to day 2. He went 3-3 for the weekend making the podium and claiming 6th place. Congratulations to all the GTC wrestlers on making it to the state meet and giving it their all.