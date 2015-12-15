Marlette Boys Fall in District Final

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Marlette Red Raiders traveled to Peck last Wednesday to take on the District host Peck Pirates. The game was a defensive battle through the first quarter, with neither team able to get anything going on the offensive end. Marlette and Peck both started knocking down shots in the second quarter, with Marlette holding a narrow two-point lead by halftime. Peck regained the lead in the fourth quarter and held it until the final moments of the game. Marlette trailed by three points with the final seconds ticking off the clock. Quintin Sartin threw up a three at the buzzer, knocking it down to tie things up and send the game into overtime. The overtime period was all Marlette, with the Red Raiders rallying for eight points and then holding onto possession using their endgame strategy to run the clock out.

Quintin Sartin had 27 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists in the win over the Pirates. Login Smith and Trey Lester each chipped in four points, with Lester also dishing out three assists and grabbing two steals. Luke Thomas had three points, three assists, three rebounds and a steal. Dom Crossno added two points and Aaron Bower added two points, two steals and three rebounds. Tyler Izydorek came up with three steals and played some tough defense in the win.

Marlette traveled back to Peck Friday night to take on the Kingston Cardinals for the District 127 final. Marlette jumped out to an early lead over the Cardinals, outscoring them 9-8 in the first quarter. The Cardinals could not miss in the second quarter, outscoring the Raider boys 20-4 to take a 15-point lead into the halftime break. Marlette paced Kingston for the rest of the game, nearly perfectly matching their scoring in each of the next two quarters but the fiery second quarter from the Cardinals proved too much for the Raiders as they took the loss 63-47.

Quintin Sartin was leading scorer for the Raiders again with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 5 blocks. Aaron Bower was next up with 12 points and seven rebounds. Luke Thomas added 7 points, 4 rebounds and a steal. Trey Lester had 4 points, three rebounds and two steals. Dom Crossno rounded out the scoresheet with two points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal. The Raiders will have to settle for District runner up this season as the Cardinals move on to the Region 32 semi-final against Ubly Tuesday night in Marlette.