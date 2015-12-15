Deckerville Drops 76 on Dryden

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

Deckerville hosted Dryden for both teams’ second conference games of the season last Friday in Deckerville. Deckerville came out of the gate firing on all cylinders, scoring on their opening drive on a 29 yard pass from Hunter Garza to Logan Shanks. Chayse Lamont ran in for the two-point conversion to bring the score to 8-0 with just about the whole clock left to go. Hunter Garza found David Shanks a few minutes later, this time from 10 yards out. Dylan Ball ran in the two point conversion. Hunter Garza found David Shanks yet again before the end of the first quarter for a 32-yard touchdown pass. Dylan Ball ran in the two-point conversion again to bring the end of quarter score to 24-0 Deckerville. The Eagles had no trouble marching the ball down the field again in the second quarter, getting stopped just short of the goal line before Chayse Lamont ran in the touchdown from 1 yard out. Dylan Ball did the dirty work again, earning his third two-point conversion of the night. The Eagles marched the ball down the field again and Hunter Garza found David Shanks again for the touchdown pass from three yards out. Dylan Ball grabbed another two-point conversion to bring the score to 40-0 with only a few minutes to go in the half. The Eagles took over possession again and Mark Donker broke free for a 57-yard touchdown run to bring the score to 46-0 before Chayse Lamont ran in the two point conversion to bring the score at the half to 48-0.

Deckerville did not slow down their pace with Parker Merriman running 75 yards for the touchdown on the opening kickoff of the second half. Mark Donker ran in the conversion to bring the score to 56-0. Donker broke free again moments later with a 59-yard run for the touchdown. The two-point conversion failed. The Eagles scored twice more before the end of the contest, both on rushing attempts from Jesse Kubacki. Kubacki’s first touchdown was from 10 yards out, and his second was from 63 yards out. Kubacki also ran in the two point conversion after his 63 yard scamper to bring the final score to 76-0. The Eagles got everyone involved in the second half, giving some critical varsity experience to their younger players without giving up a single score in the contest. Dylan Ball was the yardage leader for the night, rushing for 135 yards on 11 carries. Mark Donker was not far behind with his 116 yards on just three carries, two of them for touchdowns. Chayse Lamont had 47 yards rushing on 5 attempts and a touchdown. Jesse Kubacki had 73 yards rushing on two attempts and two touchdowns. Hunter Garza had his lowest total stat column so far for the season, thanks in part to the involvement of the younger players. Garza finished with 139 yards passing with four touchdowns and five rushes for a total of 24 yards. David Shanks was Garza’s favorite target for the night, catching three passes for 45 yards and three touchdowns. Ian Flanagan had two catches for 65 yards. Logan Shanks caught one pass for 29 yards and the touchdown. The Eagles improved to 3-0 (2-0 NCTL) after the blowout win and have yet to face an opponent that could put up more than one touchdown. The Eagles have outscored their opponents 200-6 so far this season but will finally have some stiffer competition this Thursday when they face off against the Brown City Green Devils. The Green Devils are tied with the Eagles for first place in the conference entering Thursday’s matchup, after defeating Kingston 38-20 last Friday.