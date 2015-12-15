Deckerville Fall Sports Preview

Deckerville Varsity Volleyball

Meet the 2023 Deckerville Varsity Volleyball Team – front (l-r): Johanna Kubacki, Mya Garza, Emma Salowitz, Brooke Barker and Cassandra Trigger. Back (l-r): Asst. Coach Kate Vogel, Maryanne Sanford, Libby Tank, Danica Oldenburg, Emma Roberts, Alyssa Rudgers and Coach Jessica Heilig.

Head Coach: Jessica Heilig

Last Year’s Record (league) 7-3

Key returning athletes: – Johanna Kubacki Sr., Emma Salowitz Sr., Alyssa Rudgers Sr., Maryanne Sanford Sr., Brooke Barker Sr., Cassandra Trigger Sr., Danica Oldenburg Sr.

Comments on returning players: Having seven seniors will bring experience to the team. They are a very coachable team and work hard.

Lost to graduation: Rachel Vogel, Jessie Heilig, and Axelle Mousse

New athletes to the team: (please include grade) – Libby Tank Sophomore., Mya Garza Sophomore, and Emma Roberts, Junior.

Comments about your team’s strengths/weaknesses and any goals for the season: Each season brings a new team. We only lost two players; however, they were two very strong players. There are a few that will have to step up and fill in the gaps. I feel our offense is going to be strong having more height. The team is working hard at practice with serve receive, which is a weakness of ours. These girls want to win and work towards improving their stats.

Outlook for your league – Where do you see your team fitting in? The girls want to win the league this year, and we know Kingston will be the team to beat if we would like to accomplish that goal.

Deckerville Junior Varsity Volleyball

JV Volleyball Roster (in no particular order): #2 Evalyn Griffith, #4 Kaylynn Russell, #8 Jeneil Keinath, #9 Cara Franzel, #10 Isabella Rumble, #11 Madalyn Rumble, #12 Lexi Merriman, #13 Adrianna Mcconnachie, #15 Maria Gonzalez, #21 Krystin Mosher, #25 Haley Osborne, #26 Rebecca Boice, #28 Olivia Hillman

Deckerville Varsity Football

Meet the 2023 Deckerville Varsity Football Team – front (l-r): Mgr. Cooper Brown, Dylan Ball, Chayse Lamont, Corbin Sharbowski, Parker Merriman, Caden Franzel, Brandon Salowitz, Konnor Shuck and Mgr. Peyton Brown. Back (l-r): Coach Dan Brown, Gabe Kappen, Hunter Garza, Logan Martin, David Shanks, Trenten Park, Kaleb Loomis, Coach Lou Garza, Preston Holman, Logan Shanks, Mark Donker, Gage Mills, Ian Flanagan and Coach Bill Brown

Bill Brown 37 years coaching (31 as Head Coach)

238 wins 86 losses as head coach

2022 team 7-4 record

Key losses: Peter Lapp, Derek Osbourne, Connor Palmer, Brady Sharbowski, Kris Kosal

Key returners: Preston Holman, Gabe Kappen, Kaleb Loomis, Dylan Ball, David Shanks, Hunter Garza, Corbin Sharbowski, Parker Merriman, Caden Franzel, Ian Flanagan, Mark Donker.

New prospects: Logan Martin, Brandon Salowitz, Trenton Park, Logan Shanks, Connor Shuck, Gage Mills, Chayse Lamont.

Team strengths: This team gained a lot of experience from last year‘s season. With only four seniors on the roster, I still consider this a young squad. We are a little more versatile this year than previous years offensively and defensively.

League and schedule will be tough from start to finish. Every week will be a challenge.

Deckerville Junior Varsity Football

Meet the 2023 Deckerville JV Football Team – front (l-r): Joseph Puzan, Evan Gobie, Daniel Ford, Trenton Garza, Owen Vogel, Brayden Noble, Landon Noble, Bret Bigelow, Andrew Bowling and Coach Burns. Missing: Zayden Alexander.

Deckerville Varsity Boys and Girls Cross Country

Meet the 2023 Deckerville Varsity Cross Country Team – front (l-r): Logan Messing, Mya Garza, Jeneil Keinath, Maryanne Sanford, Cassandra Trigger, Johanna Kubacki and Ethan Eugster. Back (l-r): Justin Sample, Keegan Beck, Orion Berger, Leeland Lapp, Logan Shanks, Benjamin Sanford and Colin Beck. Missing: Desiree Castillo.

Deckerville Jr. High Boys and Girls Cross Country

Meet the 2023 Deckerville Jr. High Cross Country Team – front (l-r): Sydney Kirkpatrick, Addyson Kubik, Sophia Messing and Landen Messing. Back (l-r): Paul Steeb, Allison Steeb, Kylie McConnachie and Maddison Loss.