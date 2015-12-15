Deckerville Fall Sports Preview
Deckerville Varsity Volleyball
Head Coach: Jessica Heilig
Last Year’s Record (league) 7-3
Key returning athletes: – Johanna Kubacki Sr., Emma Salowitz Sr., Alyssa Rudgers Sr., Maryanne Sanford Sr., Brooke Barker Sr., Cassandra Trigger Sr., Danica Oldenburg Sr.
Comments on returning players: Having seven seniors will bring experience to the team. They are a very coachable team and work hard.
Lost to graduation: Rachel Vogel, Jessie Heilig, and Axelle Mousse
New athletes to the team: (please include grade) – Libby Tank Sophomore., Mya Garza Sophomore, and Emma Roberts, Junior.
Comments about your team’s strengths/weaknesses and any goals for the season: Each season brings a new team. We only lost two players; however, they were two very strong players. There are a few that will have to step up and fill in the gaps. I feel our offense is going to be strong having more height. The team is working hard at practice with serve receive, which is a weakness of ours. These girls want to win and work towards improving their stats.
Outlook for your league – Where do you see your team fitting in? The girls want to win the league this year, and we know Kingston will be the team to beat if we would like to accomplish that goal.
Deckerville Junior Varsity Volleyball
Deckerville Varsity Football
Bill Brown 37 years coaching (31 as Head Coach)
238 wins 86 losses as head coach
2022 team 7-4 record
Key losses: Peter Lapp, Derek Osbourne, Connor Palmer, Brady Sharbowski, Kris Kosal
Key returners: Preston Holman, Gabe Kappen, Kaleb Loomis, Dylan Ball, David Shanks, Hunter Garza, Corbin Sharbowski, Parker Merriman, Caden Franzel, Ian Flanagan, Mark Donker.
New prospects: Logan Martin, Brandon Salowitz, Trenton Park, Logan Shanks, Connor Shuck, Gage Mills, Chayse Lamont.
Team strengths: This team gained a lot of experience from last year‘s season. With only four seniors on the roster, I still consider this a young squad. We are a little more versatile this year than previous years offensively and defensively.
League and schedule will be tough from start to finish. Every week will be a challenge.