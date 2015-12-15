Tribune Recorder Leader

Your locally owned newspaper

Flag Football Registration Open

1 day ago Tribune Recorder Leader

Registration is taking place now for the SCYS (Sanilac CountyYouth Sports) Flag Football League, at www.scyouthsports.com
Registration deadline is August 1. Practices will begin August 21, with games starting September 9.
Games will be played in Sandusky on Saturday mornings. It will be a 7-week program of games with play-offs. Championships being played on October 21.
It is a co-ed league, must be 5-years old by August 15. Kindergarten – Second Grade Division; Third – Fourth Grade Division; Fifth – Sixth Grade Division (league format 6 v 6)
For more information, call Scott at (810)334-2035.

More Stories

McKenzie Auxiliary Golf Scramble Raises $27,378

17 hours ago Tribune Recorder Leader

Carson Shampo Places 38th at Division 3 State Golf Final

20 hours ago Tribune Recorder Leader

NCTL and GTC East All-League Teams

1 day ago Tribune Recorder Leader

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *