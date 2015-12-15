Flag Football Registration Open

Registration is taking place now for the SCYS (Sanilac CountyYouth Sports) Flag Football League, at www.scyouthsports.com

Registration deadline is August 1. Practices will begin August 21, with games starting September 9.

Games will be played in Sandusky on Saturday mornings. It will be a 7-week program of games with play-offs. Championships being played on October 21.

It is a co-ed league, must be 5-years old by August 15. Kindergarten – Second Grade Division; Third – Fourth Grade Division; Fifth – Sixth Grade Division (league format 6 v 6)

For more information, call Scott at (810)334-2035.

