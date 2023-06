NCTL and GTC East All-League Teams

Chayse Lamont, Deckerville, Second Team Parker Merriman, Deckerville, Second Team Tyler Franzel, First Team, GTC East, Sandusky, Pitcher. Connor Kelly- Second Team, GTC East, Marlette, Infielder. Jackson Kartanys- Second Team, GTC East, Sandusky, Outfielder. Caleb Minard- First Team, GTC East, Sandusky, Outfielder. Aaron Bower – First Team, GTC East, Marlette, Pitcher. Westley Chapin- First Team, GTC East, Marlette, Outfielder. Barry Lester- First Team, GTC East, Sandusky, Infielder (1B). Kory Lambson- First Team, GTC East, Sandusky, Catcher. Connor Kelly- Second Team, GTC East, Marlette, Infielder. John Minard- First Team, GTC East, Sandusky, Pitcher/Infielder. Johanna Kubacki – First Team, Stars Division, Deckerville, Center Field.

NCTL Stars Division All League Baseball

Deckerville, Dryden, Kingston, Mayville, North Huron and Peck

First Team

Dylan Ledford, 12th grade, Dryden P/C/SS Isaiah Helton, 11th grade, Kingston P Owen Corlis, 11th grade, Kingston SS Kaiden Peters, 12th grade, Kingston CF Ethan Green, 12th grade, Kingston 1B Jace Brown, 11th grade, Mayville C Caleb Lentner, 12th grade, Peck C Dalton Sempf,12th grade, Peck P/IF Cal Heiden, 10th grade, Peck P/IF Alex Affer, 12th grade, Peck OF

Second Team Parker Merriman, 10th grade, Deckerville SS Chayse Lamont, 10th grade, Deckerville OF Mason Stofcheck, 11th grade, Dryden 1B Marty Barker, 12th grade, Dryden CF/P Colin Corlis, 9th grade, Kingston CF Coltin Jocham, 12th grade, Kingston 3B Zac Langmaid, 11th grade, Mayville 2B Mason Halsne, 11th grade, Mayville 1B Derek Schorack, 11th grade, North Huron SS Chase Tesluck, 11th grade, Peck 3B

Honorable Mention

Deckerville – Kris Kosal

Dryden – Ian Tesluck

Kingston – Nick Cummings

North Huron – Landon Mergucz

Peck – Carter Babcock, Honza Pohlman

NCTL Stripes Division All League

Akron-Fairgrove, Bay City All Saints, Caseville

Baseball

First Team Devan Schular, 11th grade, BCAS SS Jack Wetters, 9th grade, BCAS C Drew Andrzajewski, 9th grade, BCAS P Levi Johnson, 10th grade, BCAS OF Donavyn Lauria, 10th grade, BCAS 1B Gatlin, Akron-Farigrove Colton Karpovich, Akron-Fairgrove Sy Bernia, Akron-Fairgrove Deegan Walstead, Akron-Fairgrove Whyatt Erdody, Akron-Fairgrove

Second Team Bo Williams, 9th grade, BCAS CF Logan Cregeur, 12th grade, BCAS 3B Griffin Johnson, Akron-Fairgrove Mason Cregeur, Caseville SS Matthew Kennedy, Caseville P Dylan Ban, Caseville LF

NCTL Stars Division All League Softball

Deckerville, Dryden, Kingston, Mayville, North Huron and Peck

First Team Johanna Kubacki, 11th grade, Deckerville CF Keira McGarvey, 11th grade, Kingston 3B Delaney St. George, 11th grade, Kington SS Abby Walker, 11th grade, Kingston 1B Piper St. George, 9th grade, Kingston 2B Jordan Burke, 11th grade, Mayville, P Maggie Koroleski, 12th grade, North Huron SS Ryeigh Ureel, 10th grade, Peck P Madisyn Taylor, 10th grade, Peck C Sydney Parker, 10th grade, Peck 3B

Second Team Addie Tresnek, 12th grade, Dryden SS Jaylin Skinner, 11th grade, Kingston CF Lauren King, 10th grade, Kingston CF Chessaney Wenzlaff, 10th grade, Kingston P Stella Zechmeister, 12th grade, Mayville, C Jordis Pitts, 12th grade, North Huron C Emma Case, 12th grade, North Huron P Ava Collins, 10th grade, Peck, CF Reise Lonnborg, 12th grade, Peck RF Lauren Eager, 11th grade, Peck, LF

Honorable Mention

Deckerville – Aleyah Keinath, Alyssa Rudgers

Dryden – Rylinn Lindsay

Mayville – Mae Eghigian

North Huron – Emma Hyzer

NCTL Stripes Division All League Softball

Bay City All Saints, Carsonville-Port Sanilac, Caseville, Owengage

First Team Annaka Neetz, 11th grade, BCAS SS Rylei Muter, 12th grade, BCAS 3B McKenzie Simmons, 11th grade, Caseville SS Audrey Hopkins, 11th grade, Caseville C Kaitlynn Purcell, 11th grade, Caseville 2B Chloe DeLong, 12th grade, CPS Aubrey Hellebuyck, 9th grade, Owengage 1B Shaylynn Thurston, 9th grade, Owengage, CF Natzle Wood, 10th grade, Owengage 3B Shelby Bowers, 11th grade, Owengage CF

Second Team Kellen Proctor, 9th grade, BCAS C Kara Schular, 9th grade, BCAS P Clara Barrigar, 9th grade, BCAS RF Galilea Costilla, 9th grade, BCAS CF Lydia Schade, 11th grade, BCAS 1B Sophia Krajewski, 10th grade, CPS Karsyn Gruehn, 11th grade, Owengage SS Addison Bach, 11th grade, Owengage 2B

2022-2023 Greater Thumb East Baseball All Conference

First Team: Mark Heilig, Ubly, Senior, Pitcher/Infield John Minard, Sandusky, Senior, Pitcher/Infield Tyer Franzel, Sandusky, Junior, Pitcher/Infield Kory Lambson, Sandusky, Senior, Catcher Bryer Halbert, Brown City, Sophomore, Catcher Aaron Bower, Marlette, Infielder/Pitcher Brayden Franzel, Ubly, Sophomore, Infielder/Pitcher Barry Lester, Sandusky, Senior, Infielder Mason Smith, Capac, Senior, Infielder Tim Bochatyn, Capac, Senior, Infielder Caleb Minard, Sandusky, Senior, Outfielder Derek Mason, Capac, Senior, Outfielder/Pitcher Westley Chapin, Marlette, Sophomore, Outfielder Luke Volmering, Ubly, Sophomore, Outfielder

Second Team: Zach Langmesser, Capac, Senior, Pitcher Conner Vanlerberge, Brown City, Junior, Pitcher Braden Cregeur, Ubly, Freshman, Catcher Skiler Kruse, Harbor Beach, Freshman, Catcher Danny Tovar, Sandusky, Sophomore, Infielder Wade Messing, Ubly, Junior, Infielder Bret Mueller, Ubly, Junior, Infielder Connor Kelly, Marlette, Junior, Infielder Gaden Muxlow, Brown City, Senior, Infielder Easton Jager, Brown City, Senior, Outfielder Jackson Kartanys, Sandusky, Senior, Outfielder Erik Grifka, Ubly, Senior, Outfielder Koen Daugherty, Memphis, Junior, Outfielder

Honorable Mention: Wiley Roose, Capac, Freshman, Catcher Trey Lester, Marlette, Freshman, Catcher Donovan Schuster, Memphis, Senior, Catcher Brody Tesnow, Capac, Freshman, Infielder Devin Turland, Marlette, Senior, Infielder Tyler Koehn, Harbor Beach, Sophomore, Infielder Brandon Kohler, Brown City, Senior, Infielder Mason Peyerk, Memphis, Freshman, Infielder Bryce Stirzinger, Memphis, Junior, Infielder Peyton Bowerman, Sandusky, Freshman, Outfielder Sam Schneider, Capac, Freshman, Outfielder Quintin Sartin, Marlette, Junior, Outfielder Keagun Potestivo, Harbor Beach, Freshman, Outfielder Wesley Bennatts, Memphis, Sophomore, Outfielder Thomas Geiger, Brown City, Junior, P/1st/DH Jose Rodriguez, Capac, Senior, 3rd/P Jace Knoblock, Harbor Beach, Senior, P/SS Adam Wilcox, Marlette, Freshman, Outfield Trent Brown, Memphis, Senior, DH/OF Jackson Reinke, Sandusky, Sophomore, CR/OF Aiden Mackowiak, Ubly, Senior, 1st

2022-2023 Greater Thumb East Softball All Conference

First Team: Maddie Hohne, Brown City, Freshman, Pitcher Madalyn Roberson, Capac, Junior, Pitcher Dalaney Gage, Marlette, Junior, Pitcher Kallie Bender, Sandusky, Junior, Catcher Carly Guza, Ubly, Senior, Catcher Morgan Taege, Sandusky, Senior, Infielder Carley Kalbfleish, Brown City, Senior, Infielder/OF Leah Peters, Memphis, Senior, Infielder Chloe Schocke, Capac, Sophomore, Infielder Emily Newland, Marlette, Junior, Infielder Ruby Trepkowski, Sandusky, Sophomore, Outfielder Kailey Tarte, Memphis, Senior, Outfielder Julia Schaefer, Capac, Senior, Outfielder Hayley Hazen, Marlette, Junior, Outfielder

Second Team: Mia Levitt, Sandusky, Senior, Pitcher Alison Deaner, Memphis, Senior, Pitcher Madeline Langenburg, Ubly, Junior, Pitcher Robin Owens, Capac, Junior, Catcher Alyssa Hazen, Marlette, Sophomore, Catcher Alexis Gough, Sandusky, Junior, Infielder Kelsey Tomichek, Sandusky, Senior, Infielder Annie Ross, Sandusky, Senior, Infielder Arianna Johnson, Memphis, Sophomore, Infielder Skielar Tesnow, Capac, Junior, Infielder Emma Minard, Sandusky, Sophomore, Outfielder Alysa Kitchen, Sandusky, Senior, Outfielder Ava Rhein, Memphis, Junior, Outfielder

Honorable Mention: Adalee Kaufman, Sandusky, Junior, Pitcher Chloe Hayes, Brown City, Freshman, Pitcher/Outfield Allie Bowerson, Memphis, Junior, Pitcher/Infield Jillian Deer, Harbor Beach, Junior, Pitcher Callie Morse, Brown City, Freshman, Catcher Jenna Carrow, Memphis, Junior, Catcher Taryn Hurren, Harbor Beach, Junior, Catcher Asia Kenna, Brown City, Junior, Infielder Lindsay Mathews, Brown City, Freshman, Infielder Paige Hansen, Capac, Senior, Infielder Autumn Klatzke, Marlette, Freshman, Infielder Miley Donnellon, Ubly, Sophomore, Infielder Morgan Schulte, Ubly, Sophomore, Infielder Karlee Guza, Harbor Beach, Senior, Infielder Morgan Zurek, Harbor Beach, Senior, Infielder Chloe Hayes, Brown City, Freshman, Outfielder Olvia Fletcher, Brown City, Senior, Outfielder Megan Bartz, Marlette, Fresman, Outfielder Jocelyn Bambach, Ubly, Junior, Outfielder Haylee Arlitt, Ubly, Senior, Outfielder Tori Hurren, Harbor Beach, Senior, Outfielder Aubrey Geiger, Harbor Beach, Senior, Outfielder Olivia Parr, Brown City, Sophomore, Infielder Jewel Rickman, Capac, Junior, Infielder Haileigh Guitar, Harbor Beach, Sophomore, Catcher/Infielder Emmy Crane, Marlette, Sophomore, First Base Katlynn Wisner, Memphis, Sophomore, SS Courtney Schumaker, Sandusky, Senior, Outfielder Leah Schumacher, Ubly, Junior, Infielder