Carson Shampo Places 38th at Division 3 State Golf Final

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

Sandusky sent one golfer to the MHSAA Division 3 State finals at Forest Akers in East Lansing last weekend.

Carson Shampo qualified for the event after tying for third overall individually in the Region 16 final at Woodland Hills on May 31st. Shampo played well for the most part but struggled on a couple of holes in his first day of play the state finals to finish with an 87.

On Saturday Carson improved his score by four strokes, never shooting worse than a bogey for the rest of the way and finished day two with an 83. Shampo’s combined 170 was good enough for 38 in a field of 110 of the best high school golfers Michigan has to offer.

Shampo will be returning for his senior year and Coach John Guttowsky is optimistic about his future “With his work ethic and growing confidence, I am looking forward to him having a very special senior year.”

The Sandusky squad will be without Brandon Trepkowski, Kyle Guibord next year, three of the top golfers in the school’s history, but will be returning Carson Shampo along with 3 of the top seven scorers, including Braden Bender and Logan Trepkowski.