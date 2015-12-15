McKenzie Auxiliary Golf Scramble Raises $27,378
Last Thursday, McKenzie Health System Auxiliary held its 17th Annual Golf Scramble at Woodland Hills G.C., with 39 4-person teams participating.
The morning started out as chilly and cloudy, but as the day progressed, warmed up for a great day of golfing.
The day started off with the golf ball drop. Brenda Weakland was the winner of the $1,000 prize cash. The golfers commenced to their assigned holes and had a fun-filled day of golf.
Proceeds from the outing will be used to purchase needed equipment at McKenzie Health System.