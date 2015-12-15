Tribune Recorder Leader

Your locally owned newspaper

McKenzie Auxiliary Golf Scramble Raises $27,378

17 hours ago Tribune Recorder Leader
First Place Mixed team – Team Lackowski, Hanson, Long Group (l-r): Dave Hanson, Laurie Messing, Donna Glaza, and Bill Lackowski.

Last Thursday, McKenzie Health System Auxiliary held its 17th Annual Golf Scramble at Woodland Hills G.C., with 39 4-person teams participating.
The morning started out as chilly and cloudy, but as the day progressed, warmed up for a great day of golfing.

First Place Women’s team – Team Stolicker (l-r): Stephanie Gobie, Sharon Langenburg, Sandy Miller and Julie Stolicker.


The day started off with the golf ball drop. Brenda Weakland was the winner of the $1,000 prize cash. The golfers commenced to their assigned holes and had a fun-filled day of golf.
Proceeds from the outing will be used to purchase needed equipment at McKenzie Health System.

First Place Men’s team – Team Jay & Kay Boot Leggers (l-r): Jim Essad, Scott Campbell, Jim Williams and Brian Wood.

More Stories

Parting Shot June 14th 2023 Edition

16 hours ago Tribune Recorder Leader

Local Author Sherry A. Burton Donates Statue in Memory of Two Brothers Who Rode the Orphan Train to Michigan

17 hours ago Tribune Recorder Leader

“Uncle David!” Navy Man Surprises Niece at Kindergarten Graduation

17 hours ago Tribune Recorder Leader

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *