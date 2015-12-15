McKenzie Auxiliary Golf Scramble Raises $27,378

First Place Mixed team – Team Lackowski, Hanson, Long Group (l-r): Dave Hanson, Laurie Messing, Donna Glaza, and Bill Lackowski.

Last Thursday, McKenzie Health System Auxiliary held its 17th Annual Golf Scramble at Woodland Hills G.C., with 39 4-person teams participating.

The morning started out as chilly and cloudy, but as the day progressed, warmed up for a great day of golfing.

First Place Women’s team – Team Stolicker (l-r): Stephanie Gobie, Sharon Langenburg, Sandy Miller and Julie Stolicker.



The day started off with the golf ball drop. Brenda Weakland was the winner of the $1,000 prize cash. The golfers commenced to their assigned holes and had a fun-filled day of golf.

Proceeds from the outing will be used to purchase needed equipment at McKenzie Health System.

First Place Men’s team – Team Jay & Kay Boot Leggers (l-r): Jim Essad, Scott Campbell, Jim Williams and Brian Wood.