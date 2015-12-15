McKenzie Announces Jessica Allen as Director of Laboratory Services

Sanilac County, Mich. – McKenzie Health System is pleased to announce Jessica Allen as the new Director of Laboratory Services. Jessica has been serving in this role since April 10 as she worked alongside outgoing Director Nate Petrie.

Jessica is originally from the area where she and her boys still reside. “I am looking forward to continuing to follow the great example set by Nate, “shared Jessica. “The members of this department, together, make an exceptional team and we will continue to provide the quality service the community has come to appreciate.”

Jessica started with McKenzie Health System in January 2012 as a Medical Assistant before moving to the Laboratory Department in September as a Clinical Lab Assistant. She then began to pursue further education, first completing a Medical Lab Technologist program in 2017 and then a Medical Technologist program in 2019.

Continue Reading