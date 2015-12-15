Minden City Homecoming July 14-16

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Minden City Lions Club and The Minden City Fire Department are teaming up to put on the 2023 Minden City Homecoming. Activities planned so far…
Friday, July 14:
Softball Tournament at 5:00 p.m., at the Jud Gillis Memorial Field
USA Demolition Derby and Bump and Run at 7:00 p.m.
The “Marabend” Band in the refreshment tent on the Basketball Courts at 9:00 p.m.
Saturday July 15:
Softball Tournament at 9:00 a.m., at the Jud Gillis Memorial Field
Corn Hole Tournament at 1:00 p.m,
TTPA Tractor/Truck pull at 3:00 p.m.
The “Whiskey Fixx” Band in the refreshment tent on the Basketball Courts at 9pm
Sunday, July 16
Softball Tournament at 9:00 a.m., at the Jud Gillis Memorial Field
All of these activities will take place at the Francis Lautner Memorial Park in beautiful Mid-Town Minden City. Admission $10, age 5-12 $5, Under 5 Free
Questions can be directed to Gina Crothers 810-404-1454. Corn Hole, Bob Kaufman 989-551-0834. Softball, Jonathon Bischer 989-551-9073 or Kerry Umphrey 989-551-5054
Check out the Minden City Lions Club FB page for more event information.

