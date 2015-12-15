Minden City Homecoming July 14-16
The Minden City Lions Club and The Minden City Fire Department are teaming up to put on the 2023 Minden City Homecoming. Activities planned so far…
Friday, July 14:
Softball Tournament at 5:00 p.m., at the Jud Gillis Memorial Field
USA Demolition Derby and Bump and Run at 7:00 p.m.
The “Marabend” Band in the refreshment tent on the Basketball Courts at 9:00 p.m.
Saturday July 15:
Softball Tournament at 9:00 a.m., at the Jud Gillis Memorial Field
Corn Hole Tournament at 1:00 p.m,
TTPA Tractor/Truck pull at 3:00 p.m.
The “Whiskey Fixx” Band in the refreshment tent on the Basketball Courts at 9pm
Sunday, July 16
Softball Tournament at 9:00 a.m., at the Jud Gillis Memorial Field
All of these activities will take place at the Francis Lautner Memorial Park in beautiful Mid-Town Minden City. Admission $10, age 5-12 $5, Under 5 Free
Questions can be directed to Gina Crothers 810-404-1454. Corn Hole, Bob Kaufman 989-551-0834. Softball, Jonathon Bischer 989-551-9073 or Kerry Umphrey 989-551-5054
Check out the Minden City Lions Club FB page for more event information.