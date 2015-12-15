Harriers at Huron County Fairgrounds

By: Rachel Bennett

Tribune Recorder Leader

Several thumb area schools attended the Hatchet XC Invitational Saturday, Sept.9 at the Huron County fairgrounds. Winning the race for the girls was Kylie Mausolf of Birch Run with a time of 19:29. Second and third place went to Lilah Kiley of Kingston (20:41) and Lily Lemanski of Marlette (20:59). Other finishers include: 4th Gracy Walker of Kingston, 5th Katie Sweeney of Ubly, 6th Zoe Van Rijn of Kingston, 7th Rowan Conley of North Branch, 8th Molly Walker of Kingston, 9th Pyper Braun of Lakers, 10th Olivia Hooper of Lakers. Winning the race for the boys was Brody Karg of Harbor Beach with a time of 17:16. Second and third place went to Cade Truemner of Lakers (17:21) and Jack Rumptz of Birch Run (17:52). Other top finishers include: 4th Gavin Helgeson of Mayville, 5th Utah Guza of Ubly, 6th Turlough Bennett of Marlette, 7th Caleb Geiger of Bad Axe, 8th Connor Mausolf of Birch Run, 9th Michael Walsh of Ubly, 10th Matthew Pasiak of Harbor Beach.