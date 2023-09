Lady Eagles Best Tigers in Three Sets

Johanna Kubacki skies for the spike against CPS last week.

The Deckerville Lady Eagles traveled to Carsonville-Port Sanilac for volleyball action last Tuesday, defeating the Lady Tigers in three sets: 25-13, 25-15, and 25-14.

Mya Garza had 17 assists, 6 aces and 12 digs. Johanna Kubacki had 3 assists, 2 kills, 3 aces, and 12 digs. Emma Salowitz had 1 kill, 5 aces, 15 digs. Libby Tank notched 5 kills, 1 ace, 4 digs and 3 blocks. Cassandra Trigger had 3 aces and 4 digs.

Danica Oldenburg had 1 ace, 2 kills, and 5 blocks. Emma Roberts had 2 aces, 2 kills and 2 blocks. Maryanne Sandford had 1 kill and 3 blocks. Alyssa Rudgers had 3 kills and 1 dig.

Addyson Ganley bumps to her teammate for the kill against Deckerville last week.