Legion Drop Final Two Games by Combined Two Goals

The Eastern Thumb Area Legion traveled to Saginaw-Bay Ice Arena to take on the FNV Griffins for a Valentine’s day matchup. The Griffins took the win, with the sole goal coming from the Legion’s Jackson Anthony (assisted by Chase Talaski) in the second period. Lauren Eager tended goal for the Legion saving 47 of 52 shots on goal, good enough for a save percentage of 90.4%.

The Legion traveled up to Martin Arena in Mount Pleasant last Friday for a matchup with the Mid-Michigan Raptors. The Legion ran the score up early, taking a 3-2 lead over the Raptors in the first period. The Raptors shut out Legion in the second period, racking up two goals in the process to take a 4-3 lead into the final period of regulation. The goal total for the match doubled in the third period, with the Legion adding four goals and the Raptors adding three to their total to tie the game at 7-7 to send things into overtime. The Raptors netted the game winning goal four minutes into overtime to take the win 8-7. The Legion had ten players in the points for the night, with six separate goal-scorers and four more who finished with assists. Chase Talaski led the way with two goals and an assist. Gabe Vanderlip, Cole Lenhard and Peyton Bowerman each netted a goal along with an assist. Nicklas Wood and Chase Ernest also netted goals in the overtime loss. Logan Trepkowski, Jackson Anthony, Colton Hooper and Matthew Cummings each finished with an assist. Jayden Collins and Major Barwig split goalie duties with each giving up four goals. Collins saved 20 of 24 and Barwig grabbed 8 of 12 for a combined save percentage between the two of 77.8%.

The Legion hosted their final game of the 2024 season on Saturday against Tawas for the Legion’s annual Armed Forces Cup. Veterans received free entry to the game and were recognized beforehand and thanked for their service by the Legion and Tawas players. Tawas took an early lead once the game got started and it would be the goal that was the difference maker in the contest. Tawas in the Legion went goal for goal the rest of the way giving Tawas the win 3-2. Peyton Bowerman netted two goals in the contest to eclipse Gabe Vanderlip in the season goal totals (check back next for full season stats as we break down the stats from this year’s season) with 17 on the season. Jackson Anthony and Chase Talaski each finished with an assist in the final game of the season for the Legion. Lauren Eager tended goal for the duration, saving 36 of 39 shots on goal and earning a 92.3% save percentage in her final game for the Legion. The Legion finished the season with a record of 9-16 (0-8).

Continue Reading