Deckerville Eagles Drop Two

The Deckerville Eagles Varsity Boys squad traveled to Peck last Tuesday for a triple header of some basketball action alongside the JV Boys and Varsity Girls. The Eagles kept things close through the first half, trailing by just six points at the end of the first. The Pirates started to creep away in the second half, narrowly outscoring the Eagles in each of the next two quarters to take the win: 54-46. Logan Martin put up eighteen points in the loss to lead all Eagle scorers. Hunter Garza chipped in seven. Preston Holman, Ian Flanagan, and Parker Merriman each chipped in four. Gabe Kappen and David Shanks finished with two.

The Eagles fall to 9-8 (4-2) with the loss to Peck and will look to bounce back when they take on Dryden at home on Friday.

The Deckerville Eagles Varsity Boys hosted the Dryden Cardinals at home Friday night in a tough game. The Eagles put 47 points on the board while giving up 76 to the Cardinals to take the loss.

Logan Martin was a bright spot in the loss, putting up fourteen points. Corbin Sharbowski added nine points. Hunter Garza chipped in seven and Parker Merriman chipped in five. Logan Shanks had four, Ian Flanagan three, and both David Shanks and Preston Holman finished with two. Gabe Kappen also went one for two from the line to tally one point in the loss. The Eagles are rounding the corner on the end of the regular season, finishing up their games with a Girls/Boys/JV triple header in Mayville Tuesday night and closing out the regular season with a home triple header with Kingston on Friday. The boys will head to Ubly next week to kick off the District playoff round.

Continue Reading