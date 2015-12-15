Marlette Bests Ubly; Drops two

The Marlette Lady Red Raiders hosted the Ubly Lady Bearcats at home in Marlette last Tuesday. The Lady Raiders held Ubly to just five points in the first quarter and eight points in the second while rallying for twenty-two points in that same span. The Lady Bearcats clawed their way back in the second half, outscoring Marlette 15-11 but Marlette had built too large a lead and took the win 33-28. Dalaney Gage led the way for the Raiders in the win, scoring sixteen points, dishing out two assists, grabbing six rebounds and five steals. Gabby Martinez chipped in eight points, three rebounds, two steals, a block and an assist.

Adi Ruggles added five points, ten rebounds, two steals, two assists and a block. Lily Lemanski contributed two points and two assists. Alexandra Findlay rounded out the scoring with two points. The Lady Red Raiders improved to 10-5 (6-3) on the season with the win over Ubly.

The Marlette Lady Red Raiders traveled to Harbor Beach Thursday night to take on the Lady Pirates in Marlette for the pair’s final meeting for the regular season. Harbor Beach took a five point lead by the end of the first quarter and increased their lead to six points by halftime. The Marlette squad bounced back in the second half, cutting the lead in half by the end of the third. Harbor Beach was just able to stave off the Lady Raiders for one more quarter as the Lady Raiders took the loss 37-40. Adi Ruggles was lead scorer and rebounder for Marlette with ten points, ten rebounds, two assists and a steal. Gabby Martinez was close behind with eight points, six rebounds, a staggering five blocks, three steals and three assists. Dalaney Gage’s points all came from the free throw line or behind the arc, chipping in seven points, three rebounds and two assists. Alexandra Findlay had six points, three rebounds, a steal and an assist. Emily Newland added four points and three rebounds. Hayley Hazen rounded out the score column with two points and two rebounds. Lily Lemanski finished with a steal and an assist. The Lady Raiders dropped to 10-6 (6-4) with the loss to Harbor Beach.

The Marlette Lady Red Raiders took on the Almont Lady Raiders Monday night in Almont. The score was close through the first quarter, with Marlette trailing by just one point to start the second. Almont started to pull away in the next two quarters, increasing their lead to six by the start of the fourth quarter. The Marlette girls nearly reeled them back in the fourth, outscoring Almont 15-11 but ultimately took the loss 37-39. Gabby Martinez led the way for the Marlette squad with 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Dalaney Gage chipped in 11 points, 5 rebounds and a steal. Adi Ruggles added 8 points, 10 rebounds, a steal and an assist. Alexandra Findlay notched five points and four rebounds in the loss. Lily Lemanski had 3 rebounds and two assists. Emily Newland finished with three rebounds. Marlette drops to 10-7 (6-4) with the loss to Almont and will finish the season out on a four game homestand, tipping off with Memphis on Thursday February 22nd, and Capac on Friday February 23rd. The Memphis and Capac matchups are varsity only so expect an earlier than normal start time of 6:00 p.m. for the varsity girl’s game.

